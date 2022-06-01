Time-restricted eating reduce cardiac risk in breast cancer survivors

According to a new study by The American College of Cardiology, older breast cancer survivors with ‘cardio metabolic’ risk factors who restricted food consumption to eight hours during the workday, followed by 16 hours of fasting, had a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease after a few weeks.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'JACC CardioOncology'. The study is a part of the upcoming mini-focus issue – ‘Physical Activity and Lifestyle Interventions in Cancer’.

The authors looked at 22 individuals with a body mass index who were classified as overweight or obese (>25kg/m2), had completed cardiotoxic treatment (anthracyclines, a commonly used chemotherapy drugs) within the past one to six years, and were an average age of 66 years.