To keep your immune system in its prime

At personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming and devastating than the previous one, many are turning to strengthening their immune system using home-grown plants and a nutritional and diverse diet.

The world is waking up again to the importance of a balanced diet. It has become necessary to follow a diet that includes foods rich in iron, protein and vitamins C, B12 and A.

Aseem Sood, managing director of Proveda India, said, “To combat this deadly disease is also to opt for the age-old ayurvedic immunity drinks and kitchen ingredients in households that have the necessary nutrients to cure a lot of ailments like cold, flu and fever. Make sure that your immunity is in its prime and working at its full capacity to fight against allergens and pathogens attacking your body."

Here's what he suggests helping you boost your immunity and complete your diet, so your body builds up the strength to put up a fight against foreign pathogens.