Top ten foods to consume during monsoon

Green peppercorns
Green peppercorns contain piperine, an alkaloid that has various health benefits. It also has a significant amount of vitamin C and K. Green peppercorns contain antioxidants that can help prevent serious diseases by deactivating free radicals. Green peppercorns can reduce gas by stimulating the production of hydrochloric acid, which improves food digestion. It also has antimicrobial properties, which means that it may be able to reduce the risk of food poisoning by eliminating the bacteria responsible for foodborne illnesses.
Fruits
Seasonal fruits like peaches, plums, cherries, jamun and pomegranate are packed with vitamin A and C, fibre, and antioxidants. Avoid eating pre-cut fruits and juices from roadside vendors and stick to high quality fresh cut fruits and juices preferable made at home.
Fluids
Include plenty of warm fluids like soup, masala tea, green tea, broth, dal, soups and so on as they are good for rehydration and great for the immune system.
Vegetables
It is a season of gourds, like snake gourd, bottle gourd, Indian squash and ridge gourd. Include gourd vegetables in various preparations like vegetables, paratha, soup and raita. Eat steamed salads instead of raw vegetables as they contain active bacteria and virus that may cause bacterial and viral infections.
Probiotics
Include probiotics like curd, buttermilk, kefir and pickled vegetables to make your gut flora healthy. These probiotics help boost the growth of good bacteria in the gut, that helps fight the bad bacteria or the disease-causing bacteria from the gut.
Proteins
Including healthy proteins in your meals help increase immunity and helps in recovery from illness. Milk and milk products, pulses like lentils, chole, rajma, soya, egg, and chicken are good sources of healthy proteins.
Ginger and garlic
Ginger and garlic helps combat chills and fever, eliminate congestion, and have anti-viral properties. They have anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, and antioxidant effects. Ginger tea can help ease throat shore. Ginger crushed or its extract can be added with honey for children above the age of 1 year. It can be added to soups or in the tea for elderly. Garlic also has antimicrobial and antifungal properties. It is an effective immune stimulant. It can be added to gravies, chutneys, soups and tea.
Fenugreek seeds (methi)
Fenugreek is an energy booster, and it contains all the necessary minerals to take care of our body even during fever and digestive disorders.
Turmeric
Turmeric has curcumin that has antioxidant, antimicrobial effect by inhibiting microbial growth like ‘H. Pylori’ and MRSA. It prevents gastric ulcers, improves immune response, and antimalarial activity among other protective and preventive functions. Sub-continental foods traditionally have turmeric in the food preparation, but consumption of these food items will be variable especially for children and the elderly members for various reasons.
Omega 3 fatty acids
Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids that also have immune modulatory effect. In monsoon where the risk of infection through food and water increases, increasing immunity would help fight these infections to an extent. Omega 3 Fatty Acids are present in food sources like fish, shrimps, oysters, nuts, and oil seeds like walnuts, pistachio, chia seeds and flax seeds which could easily be incorporated into one's diet.