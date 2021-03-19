Transcendental Meditation effective in reducing PTSD, sleep problems: Study

While many people are aware of the soothing effect meditation has for the mind, a recent study adds to the benefits it has. It suggests that the veterans with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) who practised the Transcendental Meditation technique showed significant reductions in PTSD symptom severity.

The findings of the novel study published today in the Journal of Traumatic Stress.

Fifty per cent of the meditating veterans no longer met the criteria for PTSD after three months compared to only 10 per cent of controls. The randomised controlled study also showed significant reductions in veterans’ symptoms of depression and anxiety, and sleep difficulties.