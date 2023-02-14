Sweet potatoes turn into new gluten-free flour

Sweet potatoes, which are orange and starchy, are delicious when mashed, chopped into fries, or just roasted whole.

But you probably haven't thought about grinding them into flour and baking them into your next batch of cookies - at least, not yet!

A recent study published in ACS Food Science & Technology revealed the optimal method for converting sweet potatoes into gluten-free flours high in antioxidants and ideal for thickening or baking.

Wheat flour has been used for tens of thousands of years and likely isn't going away anytime soon.