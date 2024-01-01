Do you know what happens in brain while daydreaming?

A study led by Harvard Medical School researchers is one step closer to understanding what happens in the brain during daydreaming. The findings of the mouse study were published in Nature.

The researchers monitored the activity of neurons in the visual cortex of mouse brains while the animals were awake and silent.

They discovered that these neurons occasionally activated in a fashion similar to that seen when a mouse gazed at a real image, suggesting that the mouse was thinking--or daydreaming--about the image.

Furthermore, activity patterns during a mouse's first few daydreams of the day indicated how the brain's response to the image would develop over time. The study presented tantalising, if preliminary, evidence that daydreams can influence the brain's future response to what it perceives.

The authors noted that further study is needed to establish this causal association, but the findings provide an intriguing hint that daydreaming during peaceful waking may play a role in brain plasticity, or the brain's ability to rebuild itself in response to new experiences.

"We wanted to know how this daydreaming process occurred on a neurobiological level and whether these moments of quiet reflection could be important for learning and memory," said lead author Nghia Nguyen, a Ph.D. student in neurobiology at the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.