How lack of sleep can harm brain

Lack of sleep not only makes you feel horrible, but study has proven that it harms your brain as well. Long-term sleep deprivation can significantly raise the chance of developing neurological illnesses like Alzheimer's.

Researchers are trying to figure out how lack of sleep results in this damage. In a recent study published in the Journal of Proteome Research of the American Chemical Society, a team using mice discovered a protective protein whose level decreases with sleep deprivation and results in neuronal death.