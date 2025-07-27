Is it good to sleep during day?

A healthy body and mind need a sleep of 7-9 hours daily, and night is the best time to sleep. It is better to sleep early and rise early. What if someone have tasks at night like assignments, study, and night-shift job?

Similar question applies to those who suffer from jetlag and work on other countries’ timings. In this case, sleeping several hours during day cannot be defined as additional sleep. Besides, if you awake up early your body may get tired after working throughout the day.

A tired body loses its energy and motivation. Normal attention is disrupted once brain becomes tired. Work pace becomes sloth. So, a short and light sleep can help to overcome such problems. If possible, build a habit of a 20-30 minute nap in the afternoon, but it must be on routine, not in a haphazard manner.