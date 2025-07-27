Is it good to sleep during day?
A healthy body and mind need a sleep of 7-9 hours daily, and night is the best time to sleep. It is better to sleep early and rise early. What if someone have tasks at night like assignments, study, and night-shift job?
Similar question applies to those who suffer from jetlag and work on other countries’ timings. In this case, sleeping several hours during day cannot be defined as additional sleep. Besides, if you awake up early your body may get tired after working throughout the day.
A tired body loses its energy and motivation. Normal attention is disrupted once brain becomes tired. Work pace becomes sloth. So, a short and light sleep can help to overcome such problems. If possible, build a habit of a 20-30 minute nap in the afternoon, but it must be on routine, not in a haphazard manner.
However, if physical and mental issues disturb night-time sleep, we must be careful on daytime naps.
Reasons of sleep problems at night
Insomnia means difficulty in falling asleep.
If there is any physical discomfort, sleep can be disturbed. Pain or increased shortness of breath after lying down can prevent sleep.
Obstructive sleep apnea, which usually occurs due to obesity, is another reason. In such cases, a sleep study is conducted to diagnose the condition, and using CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) at night is advised.
Narcolepsy – sudden, uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep.
Restless legs syndrome can also cause this problem. In this condition, people feel abnormal sensations in their legs at night, making it difficult to sleep.
People with hyperthyroidism often have trouble sleeping. Severe body pain, nerve disorders, frequent urination at night, or mental health issues (such as depression, anxiety and trauma) can also interfere with sleep.
Taking antihistamines, sleeping pills, muscle relaxants, alcohol, or recreational drugs during the day may cause sleep problems.
Pregnant women, elderly patients, and people with iron or vitamin deficiencies (vitamins B1, B3, B5, B6, B9, B12, C, D, and magnesium) may also experience sleep issues.
What to do when feeling sleepy during day
You can splash cold water on your face.
Have tea or coffee in the morning.
Engage in regular physical exercise, stretching, and walking in sunlight.
Keep your bedroom dark, cool (or warm in winter), and noise-free.
Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
Take a warm shower at night and read a book before sleeping.
Avoid using mobile phones or gadgets a few hours before bedtime, as their blue light disturbs sleep.
Eat a balanced diet. Include yogurt, nuts, fruits, and plenty of water daily.
Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
Nature has designed night-time for sleep. Daytime naps can disrupt this rhythm and hormonal balance. Lack of sunlight can also lead to vitamin D deficiency.
If someone sleeps around 10 hours in 24 hours, they should consult a physician. Similarly, if you still feel tired after sleeping 9 hours every day, consult a physician too.
Dr Rozana Rouf is a consultant at medicine department, Unico Hospital in Dhaka