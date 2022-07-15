Eating more fruits keeps depression at bay

According to a recent study from the College of Health and Life Sciences at Aston University, people who regularly consume fruit are more likely to have better levels of positive mental well-being and are less likely to experience depressive symptoms.

The study was published in the British Journal of Nutrition. According to the researchers' results, the frequency of fruit consumption is more significant to psychological health than the total amount consumed over the course of a normal week.

The study also discovered that people who consume low-nutrient savoury foods like crisps are more likely to report higher symptoms of anxiety.