Vegan children have similar growth and nutrition as non-veg children

According to a new study at St Michael's Hospital, nearly 9,000 children found those who eat a vegetarian diet had similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to children who eat meat.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Pediatrics'. Researchers also found that children with a vegetarian diet had higher odds of underweight weight status, emphasising the need for special care when planning the diets of vegetarian kids.

The findings come as a shift to consuming a plant-based diet grows in Canada. In 2019, updates to Canada's Food Guide urged Canadians to embrace plant-based proteins, such as beans and tofu, instead of meat.

"Over the last 20 years we have seen the growing popularity of plant-based diets and a changing food environment with more access to plant-based alternatives, however, we have not seen research into the nutritional outcomes of children following vegetarian diets in Canada," said Jonathon Maguire, lead author of the study and a paediatrician at St Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto.