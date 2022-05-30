Viral infection during pregnancy affects mother care behaviour

According to a new study from the Medical University of Vienna, viral infections during pregnancy have an impact on the mother's brain and postpartum behaviour.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Molecular Psychiatry'. There is ample data from studies in mouse models demonstrating that viral infections during pregnancy can affect the developing brain of the young in utero (in the womb) with lifelong consequences for brain function and behaviour.

A preclinical study has now shown, for the first time, that a viral-like immune activation during pregnancy also affects the maternal brain and significantly disrupts maternal care behaviour after birth.