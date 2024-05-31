How better sleep is linked to lower levels of loneliness

A recent study discovered that greater sleep health was linked to lower levels of loneliness, with the association being stronger among younger persons. The findings of the study were presented at the SLEEP 2024 annual meeting.

The findings show that higher sleep health is related with significantly lower total loneliness, emotional loneliness, and social loneliness. Better sleep health was associated with lower total and emotional loneliness across all ages, but this association was higher in younger persons. However, age did not influence the relationship between sleep health and social loneliness.