Worries of widespread ‘tech addiction’ may be overblown: Study

Parents, take it easy if your kids are spending more time on various screens. New research claims that parental restrictions on tech use have little lasting effect into adulthood and fears of widespread and long-lasting tech addiction may be overblown.

The study is among the firsts to examine how digital technology use evolves from childhood to adulthood in the mobile Internet era.

The data were gathered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in dramatic increases in the use of technology as millions of students have been forced to attend school and socialise online.

But the study authors said the findings should come as some comfort to parents worried about all that extra screen time.

“Are lots of people getting addicted to tech as teenagers and staying addicted as young adults? The answer from our research is ‘no’,” said lead author Stefanie Mollborn, a professor of sociology at the Institute of Behavioral Science at University of Colorado Boulder in the US. “We found that there is only a weak relationship between early technology use and later technology use, and what we do as parents matters less than most of us believe it will”.