Sehri diet for diabetes patients

Diabetic persons are at risk of low blood sugar or hypoglycemia if they stay without food for a long time. So, having sehri is must for diabetic patients if they are fasting.

A diabetic person can easily overcome this challenge if they have sehri properly with the right choice of food. Let’s check out some tips that will help you fast even on a long day.

· Many believe eating till you are full at sehri will prevent you from feeling hungry throughout the day. So, some people are seen to eat more at sehri. Many keep drinking water till the last minute. This would rather create discomfort.