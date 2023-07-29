New diet score finds food items that help you live longer

According to recent research, eating more environmentally friendly foods may help you live a longer, healthier life.

Researchers revealed that people who ate more sustainably were 25 per cent less likely to die than those who did not in a study that lasted more than 30 years.

The study builds on previous research that found foods that are good for both human health and the environment, such as whole grains, fruit, non-starchy vegetables, nuts, and unsaturated oils, as well as meals that are bad for both, including eggs and red and processed meats.

According to the most recent study, eating more wholesome meals may reduce one's chance of dying from disorders such as cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and neurological disorders.