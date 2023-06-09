How to prevent heat stroke

Heat stroke can be prevented by following some precautionary measures. For example-

· Instead of working long hours in the sun, take rest in the shade occasionally.

· While working by the fire, take a break and sit under or in front of the fan.

· Drink enough water (can drink oral saline also). It’s better to skip tea or coffee in the extreme hot weather.

· Wear lighter clothes, preferably in light colours. If possible, farmers should use umbrellas or sun hats.

· Prevent children from playing outside in extreme sunlight. Keep them in cooler places within the house. Avoid going outdoors unless necessary. Keep an eye on whether the children or the elders are drinking enough water or not.

· Instead of sitting inside a stationary vehicle, get down and walk. This can be done when stuck in traffic jam or on a ferry.

*Dr Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee, associate professor, pediatric neurosurgery, National Institute of Neurosciences.