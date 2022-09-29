Weight training on regular basis lowers risk of death

Regular weight-training exercise is associated with a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer, according to research conducted in older persons and published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The data also imply that maintaining a weekly workout plan incorporating both weights and aerobic activities has an additive benefit. Current physical activity guidelines for all people recommend at least 150 weekly minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, or an equivalent combination of the two (known as MVPA) (moderate to vigorous physical activity).

It is also recommended that all adults incorporate activities that work all of the major muscle groups. While aerobic exercise is consistently related to a lower risk of death, it is unclear if weight training has the same impact.