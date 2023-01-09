Some tips to stay safe while driving in fog

Stay absolutely focused on the road

While driving always requires constant attention on the road, it becomes crucial to stay alert when there's blinding fog surrounding your vehicle. It's best to keep your mobile phones aside and avoid playing loud music to keep all sorts of distractions at bay.

Keep your driving speed in check

If a vehicle is right behind you, it might be quite tempting to hit the accelerator and rush forward. However, it can make the situation quite dangerous and could cause an accident in low visibility. It's best to remain patient and keep driving at a reasonable speed throughout, keeping full control of your vehicle throughout the drive.