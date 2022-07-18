However, there’s no need to look at the numbers to understand how much a food item appealed to James. Its the ‘mmm’ sound he makes while closing his eyes and placing a bit of food in his mouth, that is a measure of his gastronomic pleasure, it's all in the the length of his ‘mmm’.

For example, placing a bhelpuri of Neelkhet in his mouth, James uttered ‘mmm’ and rated it 7.8/10.

Meanwhile, after having 'kalabhuna' (a dark beef dish) in Chattogram, his expression was, ‘mmmmm’ and it’s rating was 10/10.

To get a feel of the culture of this country, James not only wore a white panjabi, but learned one or two Bangla words such as ‘Eta ki? (What’s this?)’, ‘Ekta dao (Give one)’ also. While tasting food a different restaurants, he uttered, ‘Kub balo mama, kub balo!’ which roughly translates into ‘Very good, brother, very good!’