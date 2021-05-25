Kishwar's phuchka-chotpoti hits the spot on Masterchef Australia

Kishwar has brought Bangladeshi cuisine to the Aussie table by coming up with delectable dishes on Masterchef Australia Season 13. On the episode on innovations, she served the Bengali favourite snacks -- phuchka, chotpoti, samoosa, alur dum and a tamarind dip. And the judges loved it.

Phuchka-chotpoti is an old love for Kishwar and she waits for her annual trips to Bangladesh to stand on the roadside devouring these savoury snacks.

"I use to dream the year round of going to my parents' country and eating phuchka-chotpoti. I'd fill a phuchka with tamarind dip and place it in my mouth -- it was an explosion of all sorts of spices and flavours. I miss those tastes of Bangladesh, those unique flavours of Dhaka food. I'm trying to bring these flavours to Masterchef Australia."