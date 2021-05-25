Kishwar's phuchka-chotpoti hits the spot on Masterchef Australia

Kishwar has brought Bangladeshi cuisine to the Aussie table by coming up with delectable dishes on Masterchef Australia Season 13. On the episode on innovations, she served the Bengali favourite snacks -- phuchka, chotpoti, samoosa, alur dum and a tamarind dip. And the judges loved it.
Phuchka-chotpoti is an old love for Kishwar and she waits for her annual trips to Bangladesh to stand on the roadside devouring these savoury snacks.
"I use to dream the year round of going to my parents' country and eating phuchka-chotpoti. I'd fill a phuchka with tamarind dip and place it in my mouth -- it was an explosion of all sorts of spices and flavours. I miss those tastes of Bangladesh, those unique flavours of Dhaka food. I'm trying to bring these flavours to Masterchef Australia."
Her confidence can take Kishwar to heights as she proved in two team events during the contest. The contestants were divided into two teams and were told to cook famous dishes of the subcontinent.
Then they had to cook eastern or European cuisine. An expert in eastern cooking, Kishwar got European ingredients to use!
She decided to cook a North African and Moroccan beef dish, but used the Bangladesh popular 'kala bhuna' preparation style. She quite openly said on her Facebook page that she used the 'kala bhuna' recipe her father had taught her.
The judges were impressed and loved the dishes. She clinched the win for both her teams in those challenges.
In course of the contest, she also cooked the very Bengali fish gravy or 'machher jhol'. It was an instant favourite and the international media was full of praise for this dish too. A headline read, "This woman takes 'machher jhol' all the way to Masterchef Australia."
The judges loved this gravy dish of fish cooked with potatoes and tomatoes. In quite a unique endeavour, Kishwar is representing Bangladesh with an array of delicacies on an international level.