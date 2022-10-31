World's longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

"For me, this is just Swiss perfection," RhB chief Renato Fasciati told the Blick daily's live feed of the event, as the long, red train snaked slowly through the mountainous landscape.

While there are freight trains that are longer, with some measuring over three kilometres, Saturday's event featured by far the longest passenger train ever ran.

It was several hundred metres longer than a train that held the unofficial previous record, in Belgium in the 1990s, an RhB spokesman told AFP.