Minimalism: A journey from design to lifestyle

It is simple but so exquisite. How many times you have thought, while looking at a design which is simple and wondered, oh! I could have thought of it as a designer or a design enthusiast.

Trust me. The simple-looking designs are complex, as it needs to address, form, and function, together.

Minimalism is a state of mind in the design, some can create others cannot, and on the other side, the audience also has a strong tilt towards and against minimalism.