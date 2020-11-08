Mohsin, the early bird

Mohsin said he did not face any problem until 26 March, the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. In mid-April it was rumoured that coronavirus spreads through newspapers. Then many people started unsubscribing newspapers. However, some people maintained health safety on their own – asking him to keep newspapers in a bag hung outside the door. Some others used to spray the newspapers with disinfectant. Some of his decade-long customers said they did not need newspapers but asked him to collect money at the end of the month. However, Mohsin did not. He said, “Why should I take money if I don’t give them service?”

Mohsin delivers newspapers in the capital’s Kathalbagan, Dhanmondi, and Hatirpool. When any area was put under lockdown at the peak of pandemic, people were scared of moving outside. Mohsin also remained careful thinking about the safety of his family. He used to wear gloves and masks while going outside and wash his clothes with detergent after coming back home.

Things have returned to normalcy now. Old customers have started subscribing newspapers again. But students who used to live in different dormitories are yet to return to Dhaka. Mohsin is eagerly waiting to see the old faces again.

*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten for the English edition.