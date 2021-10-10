Parental beliefs may impact child development: Study

Through experimental studies involving hundreds of families across the Chicagoland area, the researchers show parental knowledge and beliefs differ across socioeconomic status. But these beliefs can, with the right intervention, be changed.

Moreover, these changes can have measurable effects on child outcomes. The results may offer policymakers insights into addressing an important contributor to disparities in child skill development.

"Neuroscience clearly shows that building early brain connections in children relies on the nurturing 'serve and return,' meaning the interactions between adult and child," said Suskind, professor of surgery and pediatrics and co-director of the TMW Centre for Early Learning and Public Health.