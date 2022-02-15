People with similar musical preferences bond well: Study

Research involving more than 3,50,000 participants from over 50 countries and 6 continents has found that links between musical preferences and personality are universal.

The findings suggested that music could play a greater role in overcoming social division, as well as offering currently untapped therapeutic benefits.

The study was published in the 'Journal of Personality and Social Psychology'.

Ed Sheeran's song 'Shivers' is as likely to appeal to extroverts living in the UK as those living in Argentina or India. Those with neurotic traits in the US are as likely to be into Nirvana's 'Smells like Teen Spirit' as people with a similar personality living in Denmark or South Africa.

Agreeable people the world over will tend to like Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On', or Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow'; while national borders cannot stop open people from replaying David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' or 'Nina Simone'.