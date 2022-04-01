Personality traits connected to well-being post retirement: Study

A recent study has found new links between older adults' personality traits, the routes they took to quit their jobs, and their well-being after exiting the workforce.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'PLOS ONE'. As the world's population of older adults grows, communities and policymakers are increasingly interested in the well-being of those leaving the labour market. Researchers have begun to explore how different exit paths -- mandatory retirement versus voluntary retirement, for instance -- may be associated with subsequent life satisfaction.