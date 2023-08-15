How our tastes affect creativity

What motivates us to innovate rather than rely on tried-and-true methods and processes? What drives the desire to innovate at the risk of wasting time, energy and reputation in the event of a resounding failure?

Creativity is built on complicated principles that we are only now beginning to comprehend and motivation plays a key part. However, pursuing a goal is insufficient to explain why we prefer some concepts over others and whether that preference helps the success of our actions.

"Creativity can be defined as the ability to produce original and relevant ideas in a given context, to solve a problem or improve a situation. It is a key skill for adapting to change or provoking it, explains Alizée Lopez-Persem, a researcher in cognitive neuroscience. Our team is interested in the cognitive mechanisms that enable creative ideas to be produced, hoping to learn how to use them wisely."