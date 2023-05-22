Against the stream: Iraq artist battles to save boating tradition

Young Iraqis row a flotilla of traditional wooden boats down the Tigris river in Baghdad, celebrating an ancient nautical heritage in the now drought-stricken country.

Once a common sight across Iraq's southern streams and marshlands, the elongated boats with tapered bows and sterns known as meshhouf have been around "since the time of the Sumerians", said event organiser Rashad Salim.

But the elegant water craft have long been vastly outnumbered by modern, motorised vessels and are threatened further as Iraq's waterways suffer from droughts linked to climate change.

Iraq must save "from extinction an essential facet of our civilisation which has existed for four or five millenia", said Salim, co-founder of Safina Projects, which works to preserve Iraq's traditional boating culture.