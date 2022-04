Ramadan celebration at Doreen Hotels & Resorts

Come together with your family and friends to indulge in a variety of Ramadan favourites under the open sky at Panache. A BBQ iftar Buffet is waiting for you.

Price: Iftar Buffet at BDT 6499 NET per person at THE FLAIR And THE BEAST, Suhoor Buffet BDT 3163 NET Per Person at THE BEAST. Both the Iftar and Suhoor have Buy 1 Get 1 and Buy 1 Get 2 Free offer on selected bank cards.

BBQ Iftar Buffet is priced at BDT 2499 NET Per Person available at PANACHE.