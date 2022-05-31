Study suggests women dislike communality compliments at work

According to new Cornell University research, women feel more frustrated than men by the gendered expectations placed on them at work, even when those expectations appear to signal women's virtues and are seen as important for workplace advancement.

The research was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Both women and men face gendered pressures at work. While men are expected to display independent qualities, like being assertive, women are expected to display communal qualities, like being collaborative, prior research shows.