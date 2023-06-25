Workplace challenges: Prioritising mental well-being

Imagine a scenario where a female employee leaves office feeling worked up and frustrated. She had just heard something in a meeting that deeply disturbed her. During the meeting, her manager announced that a male colleague, who held the same pay grade as her, would be shift-in-charge. It struck her hard because she knew that she worked diligently, with higher productivity and efficiency compared to her male counterpart.

As she reflects on the situation, she questions herself. Was it because of her gender? Does being a woman somehow undermine her capabilities? Or was it because the male colleague is a couple of years older, suggesting a preference for seniority? Could it be that she lacks something essential for the role? These thoughts weigh heavily on her mind, causing her to feel distressed and agitated.

Upon returning home, still consumed by the events at the office, she finds herself unable to control her emotions. In a moment of emotional outburst, she impulsively vents her frustration by lashing out at her child and engaging in a heated argument with her husband. This incident serves as a manifestation of the intense turmoil she experienced earlier in the office.