How your bedtime affects your productivity

Stuart Fogel's research shed light on how a person's daily rhythm and activity levels during both wake and sleep relate to human intelligence. Fogel is a cognitive neuroscientist, professor at the University of Ottawa's School of Psychology, and researcher at the Royal Institute for Mental Health Research. Previous research indicates that evening types, or "owls," have greater verbal intelligence, contradicting the proverb "the early bird gets the worm."

Yet, "once your account for key factors including bedtime and age, we found the opposite to be true, that morning types tend to have the superior verbal ability," says Stuart Fogel, Director of the University of Ottawa Sleep Research Laboratory.