AI can plan your entire trip, but how much is Bangladesh using it?

Where to go, how to get there and how much it might cost — answers to these questions about a destination can now be found with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) before setting out on a trip.

AI is increasingly being used to analyse tourists’ preferences and create itineraries, as well as to arrange hotels and transport. Bangladesh, however, remains far behind in this area. People involved in the sector say there are no signs that the country will overcome this situation anytime soon.

In international rankings measuring the tourism sector’s capacity for development, Bangladesh lags behind other South Asian countries. Alongside a decline in the number of tourists and tourism revenue, there are also shortcomings in the collection and management of tourism data.

Bangladesh is also behind in technological capabilities because there is no centralised database of tourists. Yet the country has natural, archaeological and cultural attractions capable of drawing tourists.

Against this backdrop, World Tourism Day is being observed today, 27 September. This year’s theme is ‘Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism’.