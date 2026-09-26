Japan tops global travel and tourism index, where does Bangladesh rank?

This is because some changes were made to the data and methodology in the 2026 edition, and the 2024 results were also recalculated using the new methodology.

In addition, Barbados, Cambodia, Iran, Lebanon, Moldova, Montenegro, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela, which were included in the 2024 index, are not on this year’s list. No new economies have been added.

Between 2024 and 2026, scores increased for 101, or 92 per cent, of the 110 economies included in the index. The global average score increased by around 2.1 per cent. Bangladesh’s score increased by 1.6 per cent.

The WEF said the enabling environment for tourism development is now at its strongest since the pandemic. Between 2024 and 2026, average scores increased in 14 of the 17 areas measured by the index.