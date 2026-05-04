To Sreemangal on a train with HE Michael Miller!

When the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller said he would love to take a train journey to Sreemangal, I knew we were in for something extraordinary.

Noted train travel writer and journalist Mahmudul Islam, who had spent several years in Finland, decided to take an interview of the EU envoy on the train.

Talking about train on a train, what can be better, quipped Mahmud.

The topic: train journeys and how they impact our lives!

The placid cloudy morning of Friday, 1 May, only made the experience even more memorable.