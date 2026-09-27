Intrepid adventurers: On the Road to Mount Elbrus, the final day

There was still hope, though. They had a reserve day in hand, 26 September. But the forecast brought worse news. After a night and a day of continuous snowfall, the outlook suggested that even if the weather improved, conditions still wouldn't allow a summit push on the night of the 25th leading into the morning of the 26th. Shakil mentioned more than once that weather at high altitude offers no guarantees.

Elbrus and the surrounding Caucasus range are, in fact, known for exactly this kind of sudden weather change. Moist air rising off the Black Sea collides with cold currents from the high mountains and the scene can shift in an instant. This unpredictability has led to tragedy on Elbrus before. In September 2021, a sudden blizzard killed five mountaineers and trapped a group of nineteen. Rescuers worked for hours to bring the survivors down.