Intrepid adventurers: On the Road to Mount Elbrus, the final day
Ikramul Hasan Shakil is Bangladesh's Everest summiteer with the unique distinction of having conquered both the Great Himalaya Trail and the Sea to Summit challenge. He has set off on a new expedition, this time to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, located in Russia's Caucasus range. Sidratul Safayat Daniel brings the story of this challenging expedition in a series of dispatches.
There had been no word from Shakil for several days. During that silence, worry crept in. Perhaps the expedition had been called off, or perhaps something had gone wrong beyond the point of reaching out. When the voice note finally arrived, it carried the news: Shakil had reached the summit of Elbrus! And behind that news lay a thrilling story. Arguably the most difficult and most memorable chapter of the entire expedition.
The day everything fell apart
Since the plan called for a summit push on the night of 24 September, that day was set aside as a rest day. After finishing the previous day's hike and acclimatisation, the team moved up to high camp. The plan was straightforward: depart at 3 am in the early hours of 25 September for the summit push. That was their scheduled, regular summit date.
But the mountain runs on its own terms. From the afternoon onward, the sky's mood began to shift, and by nightfall the weather had turned severe. Conditions were so bad that even stepping out of the tent to reach the bathroom became impossible. Naturally, the 3 am summit push had to be scrapped.
There was still hope, though. They had a reserve day in hand, 26 September. But the forecast brought worse news. After a night and a day of continuous snowfall, the outlook suggested that even if the weather improved, conditions still wouldn't allow a summit push on the night of the 25th leading into the morning of the 26th. Shakil mentioned more than once that weather at high altitude offers no guarantees.
Elbrus and the surrounding Caucasus range are, in fact, known for exactly this kind of sudden weather change. Moist air rising off the Black Sea collides with cold currents from the high mountains and the scene can shift in an instant. This unpredictability has led to tragedy on Elbrus before. In September 2021, a sudden blizzard killed five mountaineers and trapped a group of nineteen. Rescuers worked for hours to bring the survivors down.
Even earlier, in May 2006, seven climbers died on Elbrus after being caught by a sudden turn in the weather. This history explains why guides and expedition agencies remain so cautious when it comes to weather calls.
With that reality in mind, the agency and the guide jointly decided to cancel the expedition. Shakil and Heather repeatedly asked for at least a chance to attempt it. But where the weather itself wasn't permitting it, emotion couldn't outweigh judgment. And they understood that too. Everyone began preparing to descend the following morning.
Waiting for a miracle
That afternoon, as their hopes were dashed. Shakil and Heather sat together and praying. Hoping that even if the odds were less than one per cent, some miracle might still happen. Both of them were deeply disheartened. Their guide couldn't help but notice their disappointment and their longing to at least try.
Toward evening, the guide came back with news. Right after dinner, they could attempt the summit push. The weather was still hostile, visibility was near zero. The snow and wind hadn't let up. There was one condition, if the weather improved as they climbed and they would continue upward. If it worsened, they would turn back immediately. That sliver of a chance was enough to lift Shakil and Heather's spirits.
After dinner, the team held a meeting and a new twist emerged. Two other teams who had been waiting expressed interest in joining them. In the end, the new plan was set, departure at 2 am. Heading for the summit.
Through the night, toward the summit
2 am. The teams left camp in brutal weather. But before they had gone far, the other two teams seeing how severe conditions had become decided to turn back. Only three remained -- Shakil, guide Alexa and Heather.
Visibility was close to nothing. All around was buffeting wind and snow. Ice building up on their bodies. In such darkness, under such conditions, simply finding the way forward was a battle in itself. But the small team of three didn't give up. After hours of pushing through, they reached the summit of Elbrus at 7:30 am Russian time.
Shakil, Alexa and Heather stood on the summit of Elbrus.
That feeling cannot be put into words. The summit that had seemed impossible just a few hours earlier was now a reality. Standing atop the highest point in Europe, Shakil and Heather proved that sometimes, holding on to even the faintest chance is what changes the entire story.
triumph.
After reaching the summit, Shakil and his team descended safely. Alongside conquering Europe's highest peak, the expedition left Shakil with another lesson that however small a person may feel before nature's decisions on a mountain, patience and belief can sometimes make the impossible possible.
And so ends this diary of the Mount Elbrus expedition. A series that began with an ordinary early morning journey and closed with an unforgettable triumph.