In the Pyramids of Giza

In the morning, from Luxor airport we flew to Cairo. We got a ride from a tour company which came to pick some of the passengers from the same plane. Ma had difficulties in finding a cab on Uber because the cab driver could not locate us and the representative also failed to find the cab driver. Therefore, she offered us to go with them as their hotel was close to ours. Those passengers were from India, though ma thought they were Bangladeshis as they were speaking Bangla.

In the afternoon, we set for the Cairo Museum. Tutankhamun’s huge gold coffins and other items were here at the display. The whole area was full of shiny gold items! It was prohibited to take pictures. The place was fully packed with visitors, and they were literally pushing each other to see the displays. Some were taking pictures and the security guards were shouting at them. We could not spend any time with Tutankhamun’s possessions as Ma was afraid that we might get hurt in the pushing and shoving.

We also saw the famous mummies, which looked like ghosts to me. Ma said when we visited this place 6 or 7 years before (I do not remember anything), smart phones were allowed inside the area to take pictures, but ma did not have a smart phone that time. This time no phone was allowed, and the security guards were very strict. The museum was a great place to learn about the lives of the pharaohs and ancient Egypt, but it involved a lot of walking.