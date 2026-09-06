Bangladeshis can now spend up to $18,000 a year on overseas travel

Bangladesh Bank has raised the annual foreign currency spending limit for Bangladeshi citizens travelling abroad from USD 12,000 to USD 18,000.

Of this, a maximum of USD 5,000 can be spent in cash on each trip, while the remaining amount can be spent using cards.

The decision was taken in view of the growing demand for foreign currency for travel and changing requirements for international travel. The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on the matter today, Sunday, and sent it to authorised dealer (AD) banks.