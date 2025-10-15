Global passport rankings
Bangladeshis can travel to 38 destinations without visa
Bangladeshi passport has been ranked 100th out of 106 positions in the UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings 2025.
The most recent edition, its mid-year ranking, was published on Tuesday.
The ranking of Bangladesh was 97th out of 104 countries in 2024 and 101st out of 109 countries in 2023.
According to the latest Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport allows visa-free travel to 38 destinations, as the South Asian nation shares its place with North Korea in the rankings.
Passport holders from Bangladesh can travel without first obtaining a visa are: Bahamas, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Bangladeshi passport holders, according to the Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings 2024, also enjoyed visa-free access to Somalia, which is no longer available.
Henley tracks the global freedom of movement for holders of 199 passports to 227 countries and territories around the world, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Singapore held onto its No.1 position as the world’s most powerful passport for 2025 for the second straight year, while Afghanistan ranked at the bottom of the list.