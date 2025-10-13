How to travel on a budget and where to go

Bangladesh has over a thousand tourist destinations. However, expenses are a major consideration when it comes to travelling. To reduce costs, proper planning on transport, accommodation, and meals is essential.

With careful planning, it is possible to travel economically to destinations such as Kuakata, Lalakhal, Kolmakanda, Sitakunda, as well as to Sylhet and Panchagarh.

According to the ‘Tourism Satellite Account 2020’ report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), total annual expenditure on trips including overnight stays amounts to Tk 615 billion (Tk 61,500 crore).

Tourists spend maximum amount on transport, which accounts for over 36 per cent of total expenses. The next largest expense category is shopping and daily costs, which make up nearly 18 per cent. In other words, travellers spend the most on transport and daily expenses, including accommodation, food, and shopping.

Now, here are some tips on how to reduce travel costs and factors to keep in mind: