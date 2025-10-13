How to travel on a budget and where to go
Bangladesh has over a thousand tourist destinations. However, expenses are a major consideration when it comes to travelling. To reduce costs, proper planning on transport, accommodation, and meals is essential.
With careful planning, it is possible to travel economically to destinations such as Kuakata, Lalakhal, Kolmakanda, Sitakunda, as well as to Sylhet and Panchagarh.
According to the ‘Tourism Satellite Account 2020’ report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), total annual expenditure on trips including overnight stays amounts to Tk 615 billion (Tk 61,500 crore).
Tourists spend maximum amount on transport, which accounts for over 36 per cent of total expenses. The next largest expense category is shopping and daily costs, which make up nearly 18 per cent. In other words, travellers spend the most on transport and daily expenses, including accommodation, food, and shopping.
Now, here are some tips on how to reduce travel costs and factors to keep in mind:
1. Plan ahead
Proper planning before a trip can help reduce expenses. For example, suppose you are planning to visit Tanguar Haor. On social media travel groups many often share their travel experiences, including cost details.
From their experiences, you can learn the best way to reach your destination from Sylhet or elsewhere and about the price range of different boats. Since boat fares can be high, discussing it with boat owners through someone who has already travelled with them can help negotiate lower rates.
In addition, travelling outside peak tourist season can also secure cheaper hotels and meals. Using trains or non-AC buses reduces travel costs. Visiting popular destinations midweek or on working days can also help, as hotels are cheaper when crowds are smaller. Early bookings can sometimes bring special discounts. Paying via bank cards or credit cards may also save money.
Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of the travel company ShareTrip said, “To reduce travel expenses, it is helpful to compare hotel, transport, and tour package prices online before booking. Avoiding holiday periods can also lower costs. Plus, staying in touch with local tour operators can help discover lesser-known destinations at minimal cost.”
2. Set a budget
It is important to establish a budget for the trip detailing where to go, how to travel, what standard of hotel to stay in, and the duration of stay. Experiences from friends or family who have previously visited these places can provide guidance.
In many destinations like Bandarban, you’ll need a guide to travel. Hiring a guide through some mutual acquaintance can be cheaper. You should also decide on the number of travellers, as shared transport such as local ‘Chander Gari’ in hilly areas or boats in certain destinations can reduce costs when expenses are shared among a group.
Kazi Sharif founded the Facebook group ‘Low-Cost Tour Bangladesh’ in 2019 to share budget travel information. He completed travelling all 64 districts of the country in 2013 and has so far travelled to 10 different countries around the world.
While speaking about ways to travel on budget Sharif told Prothom Alo, “Using commuter trains or non-AC buses can save up to 50 per cent on fares. For long journeys, travelling overnight by bus or train can also save on hotel costs.”
3. Budget-friendly destinations
There are many destinations in the country that can be visited at low cost. In Sajek Valley, for instance, you can travel to Khagrachhari by non-AC bus and then share the cost of a Chander Gari to reach Sajek.
In Sylhet, visiting Jaflong, Ratargul, or Bichnakandi is cheaper if you travel in a group by auto-rickshaw or ‘leguna’. Apart from that, Lalakhal, Kolmakanda, Sitakunda, and Maheshkhali are also accessible on a budget.
Mohammad Rafiuzzaman, president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), said, “Currently, Tanguar Haor is the most attractive destination in the country for budget backpackers. For families seeking affordable travel, Srimangal is ideal. Above all, travelling by train or non-AC bus helps keep costs low.”
4. Reducing accommodation costs
Most of the popular tourist destinations in Bangladesh offer hostels, dormitories, guesthouses, or homestay facilities. With proper planning, staying in such places can be economical.
In Rangamati, for example, sharing a local home or chartering a boat in the Sundarbans significantly helps save money. Visiting Cox’s Bazar or Saint Martin’s in October-November or in February-March can reduce hotel rates by half.
Tarif Ashraf, a private-sector employee from Paltan area in Dhaka, travels with a group of 202 local friends. Every year, they organise two domestic and one international trip with those interested.
He said, “The main reason we travel in groups is cost reduction. For example, in Bandarban, you need ‘Chander Gari’ to travel. If 10 to 12 people share it, the per-person cost drops significantly. Sometimes sharing transport with another group can also reduce both boat and vehicle fares.”
5. Reducing food costs
To save on food, travellers should choose local neighbourhood restaurants, but without compromising quality. Poor-quality food can lead to illness and increase costs even higher. Focusing on local cuisine and choosing meals based on the local dishes available in each district’s tourist areas, travellers can eat well at a lower cost. Local residents can offer guidance on what to eat and where to dine.
Small diners or roadside eateries, including mobile food stalls, also provide low-cost food options. The food at these hotels is usually well-cooked and quite tasty. Meals with rice, chicken, vegetables, and lentils can cost around Tk 120, while egg-based meals can be had for Tk 60 in those. Carrying dry food for the trip is another option.
Dihan Chowdhury, a travel filmmaker active on social media said, “I started travelling in 2016. To cut costs, I often stayed at the homes of different friends. When travelling, it’s important to blend in with them. They can also provide useful information about where to eat. Besides, instant noodles or soup can be good options too.”