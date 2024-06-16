Visit Saudi Arabia to celebrate Father’s Day unique ways

Saudi is one of the best diving spots in the world with its pristine waters, white sandy beaches, an abundance of thriving coral reefs and some of the world’s coolest shipwrecks. The Red Sea is home to more than 90 pristine islands, dormant volcanoes, mountain canyons, and historical and cultural sites spanning 28,000 square kilometres, and boasts the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef system. For adventure-loving dads, the Red Sea is a paradise. Enjoy activities such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, guided dive excursions and snorkelling excursions, and more.

Spend a weekend at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Perfect for families, KAEC is a haven that offers luxurious resorts, locally styled accommodations, and a range of water activities on stunning beaches for a perfect weekend getaway.

Book exciting adventures at Yam Beach in KAEC, with options to rent a banana boat, donut boat, or kayak, or enjoy a scenic stroll along the turquoise seashores. For dads who love to golf, indulge in a round or two at The Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, located in the luxurious district of Al Murooj within KAEC.

Book your dad a self-care day at the Four Seasons Spa

Tranquillity and rejuvenation await at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. With more men prioritising self-care and wellness, pamper your dad with a much-needed break from the daily grind, where they can choose from a range of luxurious treatments designed to soothe and revitalise, such as the all-time favourite traditional Moroccan Hammam ritual, or a hot stone massage to melt away tension provide deep relaxation.