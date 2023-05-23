Married people who cheat don't regret it

According to a new analysis of the psychology of infidelity, married people who have affairs find them extremely satisfying, express little remorse, and believe the cheating did not harm their otherwise healthy marriages.

The extensive survey of people using Ashley Madison, a website for facilitating extramarital affairs, challenges widely held notions about infidelity, particularly about cheaters' motivations and experiences.

The work is newly published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior. "In popular media, television shows and movies and books, people who have affairs have this intense moral guilt and we don't see that in this sample of participants,” said lead author Dylan Selterman.

Dylan is an associate teaching professor in Johns Hopkins University's Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences who studies relationships and attraction.