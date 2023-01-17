This couple fostered a rescued baby monkey, what happened next?

A friend suddenly called from Tongi. He saw man with a baby monkey near Tongi Station Road. The monkey was seriously ill. He knew that my in-laws house is in Old Dhaka.

Once there were monkeys right around the corner of Asif’s (Touhidur Rahman) home. He has fascination about monkeys. So, he informed Asif about the news.

We rushed to Tongi soon. The man did not properly take care of the skinny monkey cub. He didn’t say from where he got the baby. For some money, he gave it away to us. The man said its name is Gopal.

We didn’t like the name. So we gave him another name when we brought him home. But, Gopal didn’t respond to the new name. So despite our efforts, the name Gopal stuck with him. These are all stories from the last year.