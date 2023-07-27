Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

French chef Renaud Dutel never thought his career would take him to the United Arab Emirates' glam hub of Dubai, but has found there a culinary capital in the making.

Five years since he was offered a spot at a fancy restaurant in the Gulf financial and tourism hub -- better known for its skyscrapers than its food scene -- Dutel is delighted to have "taken the risk".

"I believe Dubai is at the beginning," he told AFP as lobster cuts were sizzling on a skillet beside him at STAY, a Michelin-starred restaurant specialised in French cuisine on the city's signature Palm Jumeirah man-made island.