Families who eat together are less stressed: Survey

Lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke can increase due to chronic and constant stress but a new survey from the American Heart Association has revealed that regular mealtime with others could be a simple solution to help manage stress.

Of the 1,000 US adults nationwide surveyed in September 2022 for the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good movement by Wakefield Research, the vast majority (84 per cent) say they wish they could share a meal more often with loved ones, and nearly all parents report lower levels of stress among their family when they regularly connect over a meal. To make mealtime togetherness a little easier and help people claim the heart mind and body benefits that go with it, the American Heart Association will share practical and budget-friendly meal tips each Tuesday through December. People can follow #TogetherTuesday on social media or text 2gether to 51555 to get tips sent directly to their phone.