Families who eat together are less stressed: Survey

"Sharing meals with others is a great way to reduces stress, boost self-esteem and improve social connection, particularly for kids," said Erin Michos, MD, MHS, American Heart Association volunteer, associate director of preventive cardiology at Johns Hopkins and a co-author of the American Heart Association's statement on Psychological Health, Well-being, and the Mind-Heart-Body Connection. "Chronic, constant stress can also increase your lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, so it is important for people to find ways to reduce and manage stress as much as possible, as soon as possible."
Connecting with friends, family, co-workers and neighbours benefits people beyond stress relief. In fact, the survey found 67 per cent of people say sharing a meal remind them of the importance of connecting with other people, and 54 per cent say it reminds them to slow down and take a break.
Those surveyed say they are more likely (59 per cent) to make healthier food choices when eating with other people but have difficulty aligning schedules with their friends or family to do so, according to the survey. Overall, respondents reported eating alone about half of the time.
"We know it's not always as easy as it sounds to get people together at mealtime. Like other healthy habits, give yourself permission to start small and build from there," Michos said. "Set a goal to gather friends, family or co-workers for one more meal together each week. If you can't get together in person, think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer."
The American Heart Association's survey also identified the majority (65 per cent) of adults say they are at least somewhat stressed and more than a quarter (27 per cent) are extremely or very stressed. Nearly 7 in 10 (69 per cent) of survey respondents who are employed full or part-time said they would feel less stressed at work if they had more time to take a break and share a meal with a co-worker.