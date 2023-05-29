Introducing Etiquette Encyclopedia: A comprehensive guide to good manners

HM Atif Wafik, an expert in the field of communication, is pleased to announce the release of his latest book, Etiquette Encyclopedia.

This comprehensive guide offers readers a contemporary perspective on the art of proper behavior in today's fast-paced world, said a press release.

In a society where interpersonal relationships are becoming increasingly important, "Etiquette Encyclopedia" serves as an invaluable resource for individuals striving to navigate social situations with grace and confidence. Whether you are a college going growing kid, attending a business meeting, dining at a formal event, or interacting online, this book provides practical advice and actionable tips to help readers master the subtleties of modern manners.