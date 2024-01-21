For whom the bell tolls?

It was saddening to observe, on the first day of the New Year, 2024, a day which should project promise for the year ahead, that Bangladesh’s sole Nobel laureate, Professor Muhammad Yunus, a globally recognised and universally respected person, had been sentenced to six months imprisonment by a labour court. Yunus has by now attained a stature both at home and abroad to enable him to emerge unsullied from such a smear on his reputation. His prosecutors may not remain so privileged.

Some senior establishment figures have rather unconvincingly sought to delink the regime from this case, attributing it as a purely legal matter inspired by the labour directorate, a small, obscure institution of state. Countless cases of violation of labour rights are regularly taking place within an unjust society and thousands of such cases remain pending in the labour courts where the case files move at a snail’s pace, judgements are few and far between and jail sentences rare, if any.