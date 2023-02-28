Why such an inflexible stand about the Constitution?

It is thus clear that the 15th amendment of the constitution was passed, before the full judgment of the court was published, to abolish the caretaker government, disregarding the special parliamentary committee's unanimous recommendations and it is based on a misleading interpretation of the court’s short order. This was a self-interested decision taken on the part of the ruling part. In making the decision to enact the 15thamendment, the pleas of the amicus curies to keep the NCG were also ignored. The amendment required holding of future national elections under the party in power and the stewardship of the same prime minister rather than under a caretaker government.

Experts have questioned the legitimacy and constitutionality of the 15th amendment. The constitution reflects the will of the people (article 7) and any amendment without their consent is not legitimate. While the original constitution of 1972 had no provision for referendum, this was included in the constitution through the 5th amendment, though the Supreme Court later found the 5th amendment unconstitutional. However, by consensus between Awami League and BNP, the provision for referendum was added to the constitution in 1991 through the 12th amendment. But, in reality, no referendum was held to get the people's consent before the passage of the 15th amendment.

The constitutional validity of the 15th amendment is questionable on many grounds. Firstly, by passing this amendment without holding the referendum, Article 142 of the constitution was violated. Secondly, the prime minister's rejection of the unanimous recommendation of the special parliamentary committee to keep the NCG was a violation of the principle of separation of powers. Thirdly, about one-third of the constitution was made unamendable by the 15th amendment. Only the “basic structure” of the constitution is unamendable. So by rendering almost one-third of the constitution unamendable, the parliament gave those newly designated articles the status of the basic structure, which itself is a violation of the doctrine of basic structure. Such designation of unamendability is unconstitutional in another way as, according to the constitutional expert, Mahmudul Islam, one parliament cannot bind a successor parliament.