Flushing away inequality: Toilets as catalyst for gender rights

But wait, haven't women in Bangladesh made significant contributions to the country's economy and society? In 2022, women accounted for 36.2% of the total workforce, and their economic contribution was 17.8% of the GDP. According to International Labour Organization (ILO), Women are especially prevalent in the ready-made garment (RMG) industry, where they make up with over 4 million workers, of which 80% are women, which is 65% of the workforce. The RMG industry stands as a significant pillar of Bangladesh's foreign exchange earnings, with working women in this sector estimated to contribute a staggering $30 billion. Yes, you heard it right, a whopping $30 billion!

To put it into perspective, this amount is equivalent to owning a fleet of 100 private jets, where each jet can cost anywhere from $50 million to $100 million, or having 100 islands of the size of Cat Island in the Caribbean, each spanning 140,000 acres. Yes, that is the contribution of our women to the economy each year. In addition to their economic contributions, women in Bangladesh also play a vital role in society as they are responsible for most of the household work.

· In 2022, there were an estimated 28.1 million working women in Bangladesh.

· The number of working women has increased by an annual average of 4.3% since 2020.

· Women's economic contribution is even higher in certain sectors, such as agriculture (23.1%) and education (32.5%).

· The World Bank estimates that if Bangladesh can achieve full female labor participation, the GDP could grow by an additional 2.5% per year.

Despite this progress, Women in Bangladesh who are suffering from various issues caused by hygiene and restroom facilities:

· 40% of women in Bangladesh lack access to private toilets at home, resulting in their reliance on unsanitary and unsafe public toilets. These facilities are often overcrowded, poorly maintained, and pose health risks due to the presence of bacteria and viruses. As a result, women are susceptible to various illnesses such as diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid fever.

· 1 in 5 girls in Bangladesh, according to a 2018 survey by UNICEF miss school during their menstrual period due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products or facilities.

· 28% of women in Bangladesh lack access to private toilets, according to a 2019 survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. This increases privacy concerns and the risk of infection, as shared toilets are often overcrowded and poorly maintained, heightening the chances of contracting diseases.

· 15% of women in Bangladesh lack access to a toilet that is not located in the open, posing safety concerns and increasing the risk of infection. According to a 2019 survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, these open toilets are often situated in unlit and secluded areas, making women and girls vulnerable to attack. According to a book titled "Global Criminology: Crime and Victimization in a Globalized Era", there were 2,063 cases of women being victimized during the call of nature in Bangladesh in 2018.