BFF must take responsibility for failure to send team for Olympic qualifiers

But when the BFF said it can’t send the team due to financial constraints, it was way too late. The federation asked the government for funds at the last moment. Salahuddin himself said, upon getting the news the prime minister phoned him and scolded him. Then why didn’t he inform the prime minister of the problem beforehand! All this has given his critics an opportunity to question, whether BFF took this decision to prompt the government to allot the Tk 4.5 billion (Tk 450 crore) the federation had asked for to carry out a five-year project for football development.

There is no way to say for certain whether it’s true or false. But the damage is already done. What’s required now is to ensure that something like this never happens in the future. FIFA has completely banned any kind of government interference on a national football federation. But that doesn’t mean the government can’t help in long term projects to develop women’s football. This needs to be done on an immediate basis. Because, although it’s BFF that is to blame for the failure to send the team to the Olympic qualifiers, it has brought shame for the entire country.

*Utpal Shuvro, Chief Sports Editor, Prothom Alo

*This opinion piece appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy